Infant sleep bags sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls recalled due to suffocation risk

Parents are urged to check their baby’s belongings for an infant sleep bag that was recently recalled due to its suffocation risk.

Thousands of bags were sold across the U.S. and Canada at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20 each under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bags are meant to be used on newborns up to babies 6 months old. While no injuries or incidents were reported, TJX opted to issue a voluntary recall earlier this month.

Anyone who has one of the bags should stop using it immediately and contact the purchase location for a refund.

If purchased online, email TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or call toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

If purchased in stores, email TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online to www.tjmaxx.com or www.marshalls.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

For more information on the style numbers affected by the recall, click here.