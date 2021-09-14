Like scary movies? This company will pay you $1,300 to watch them

Do you like scary movies?

If so, a finance company is looking to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies.

Finance Buzz says it wants to know whether high-budget horror movies are scarier than low-budget offerings.

So, it’s picking a person to watch more than a dozen horror films while wearing a heart monitor.

The movies come from a variety of budgets from the bootstrapped “Blair Witch Project” to this year’s $61 million production “A Quiet Place 2.”

Applications are due Sept. 26. Apply at financebuzz.com

It should be noted that many horror fans believe budget has little to do with how frightening a movie can be.

List of movies to watch: