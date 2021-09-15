Texas attorney wandering beach dressed as Michael Myers for fun gets cited for disorderly conduct

The Halloween pranks are coming early this year — as “knife wielding maniac” Michael Myers was spotted in Galveston, Texas.

A local reporter captured video of the fictitious killer from the “Halloween” movie franchise wandering a beach while carrying a bloody fake knife.

Making things even creepier, it was during stormy conditions as Hurricane Nicholas approached the area.

Police were called to the scene -- but not before beachgoers snapped some selfies with the escaped mental patient. The beach patrol even played the movie’s famous theme song.

Officers had less of a sense of humor about it and cited area attorney Mark Metzger for disorderly conduct.

He says the prank was meant to bring a little joy ahead of the storm, noting he’d do it again.

Metzger referenced old Scooby-Doo cartoons and said, “I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling Karens.”