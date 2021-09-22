Apple Software could diagnose depression

Apple is reportedly working on software that could screen for signs of depression and other mental health conditions.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company is developing an algorithm that looks at users’ health information, such as physical activity levels, sleep patterns and mobility.

It’s part of a joint effort between Apple, UCLA and Biogen, a biotechnology company. Together, they are studying anxiety, depression and stress as it relates to cognitive impairment.

Eventually, Apple is planning to develop an app for early detection of these conditions.