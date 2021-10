If you’re an Apple user, you now can keep verifiable COVID-19 vaccine and test information on your device.

Providers can digitally sign the documents. Then, you can store them in the health app.

You can also transfer your vaccine card to Apple Wallet in order to display it.

The features are available for iPhone and iPod Touch devices that are running iOS 15.