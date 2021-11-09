Tank taxi: Man turns armored personnel carrier into taxi side hussle

There are plenty of taxi services to choose from these days, but a British man has cornered the market when it comes to “heavy” lifts.

Merlin Batchelor rumbles down the streets of Norwich, England in the “Tank Taxi.”

“They’re pure entertainment. As you drive along the street, there (are) so many people smiling, laughing, pointing,” Batchelor said.

[TRENDING: Parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo | Are you required to use your turn signal in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

It isn’t actually a tank.

“Technically it isn’t, it’s an armored personnel carrier,” Batchelor said.

But “tank taxi” just rolls off the tongue better and they look similar.

Batchelor bought it online, “as you do with everything these days,” he said.

The purchase and repairs set him back about $35,000

Then requests for rides started rolling in.

“First, I had neighbors, then friends asking, then friends of friends, and then people I didn’t even know asking me can I take them to, mainly asking about proms,” Batchelor said.

And that led to Batchelor’s new side hustle. For about $1,000 a trip, he chauffeurs for weddings and even funerals.

For Tristan and Sam, there was no question how they’d arrive on their big day.

“When your neighbor buys a tank and your other half spends most of his time with that tank, it’s inevitable that you’re going to your wedding in a tank,” Sam the bride said.

Batchelor is only licensed to carry passengers for weddings and funerals. The father of four hopes to get another permit to do more events like proms and birthday parties.