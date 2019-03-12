2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be hosted in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Athletes from around the nation will come to Orlando to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games in June 2022.

More than 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches and 20,000 families and fans from all 50 states and Washington D.C. will come to the City Beautiful from June 5, 2020, until June 10, 2020.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, the YMCA Aquatic Center, the U.S. Tennis Association campus in Lake Nona and other sporting facilities across the Orlando area will host the Games.

Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics Florida said the games will include five potential demonstration sports and 15 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

“After a year-long bid process, we are proud that so many of our athletes, coaches, volunteers, families and fans will get to visit Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” Joe Dzaluk, president and CEO of 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, said. “Special Olympics serves as an organization empowering people with intellectual disabilities. This monumental endeavor will create a pivotal stage for Special Olympics and brings to light the passionate work Floridians have long been doing, including helping the outstanding athletes achieve their dreams and promote health, education, inclusion and acceptance.”

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will serve as the largest humanitarian event in the history of Florida. It will also be monumental in that the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will also be the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Florida.

The games could potentially generate up to $61 million in economic impact in the Orlando area with the number of athletes and participants coming to enjoy the sporting event.

“Hosting the prestigious event – the Special Olympics USA Games, whose core mission is to transform the lives of those living with intellectual disabilities through sports is an honor and something we are eager to host here in our great state of Florida,” Sen. Rick Scott said. “Special Olympics USA Games are held every four years and we are proud thousands of respected athletes will be coming to our state and will have the opportunity to fulfill their ultimate dreams and goals right here in Florida.”

