Teacher arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine to teen

A New York biology teacher, with no medical qualifications, is coming under fire for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenage boy, at her home, without permission from the teen’s parents.

The teacher was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

Family members of the accused Laura Parker Russo declined to comment, but her neighbors expressed concern.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccination,” said Peter Mandzych, a neighbor of Russo.

Vivian Zampino, another neighbor commented, “I’m in shock, I don’t even know how to get access to it. How is it even possible?”

Dr. Audie Liametz of NYU Langone explains a vial could be COVID counterfeit.

One needs consent, patient history to allergies, and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air and then you have to give the injection properly,” Liametz said.

After allegedly receiving the dose, the 17-year-old went home and told his mother.

Nassau police say she alerted them, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day.

It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it was.

Jennifer McLogan shared, “We’re told by her supporters that Laura Russo is a respected and talented teacher here in the Herricks school district.”

The superintendent responded the individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Others are baffled by what prompted the well-regarded teacher to vaccinate the teen in her home.

The accused teacher has her next court appearance Jan. 21.