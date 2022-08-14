77º

News

More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

Associated Press

Tags: Government, Nancy Pelosi, politics
FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of wargames near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File) (Johnson Lai, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAIPEI – A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi’s visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.

