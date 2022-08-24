NASA releases audio of black hole

NASA shared this 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light-years away from earth.

Fair warning, once you hear this you can’t unhear it and it’s a little terrifying: The sound of a black hole.

NASA shared this 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light-years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the cluster’s hot gas, which can be translated into a note.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

To be clear, the actual note is one humans can’t hear. It’s about 57 octaves below middle c.

But the folks at NASA say they shifted the note so we could hear it, amplified it and then mixed it with other data they have about black holes.

Talk about a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

