❤️Share your reaction about Queen Elizabeth II’s death

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Queen Elizabeth II, Britains longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Support from around the world is pouring in following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.

[TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free on this cruise line | Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Wednesday morning, the queen had been placed under medical supervision after doctors said they were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

Ad

Members of the royal family started traveling to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch and crowds began to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace.

With the announcement of her death, many around the world are in mourning.

Share your reaction with News 6 in the comment section below. And if you’ve visited England and have a photo you’d like to share of royal places, you can upload it below.

Your reaction and photos will be shared in evening newscasts.