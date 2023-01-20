Smuggled toucans stuffed in stockings seized by US Border Patrol

One of two toucans, safe after being seized at the southern U.S. border.

SAN DIEGO – A pair of tropical toucans is safe after federal officers found them stuffed in stockings inside a traveler’s purse, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers say the birds were found when two travelers tried to enter the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California last month.

[TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from Florida roads in 2022 | University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers found the birds while inspecting the male and female travelers and their car. The travelers were detained for smuggling, and the toucans were seized.

The birds will stay in quarantine until a veterinarian can take a look at them, and then they’ll be properly released.

One of the toucans found in a stocking and concealed in a purse, according to U.S. CBP. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Smuggling live animals, especially endangered species, is a serious offense and this significant seizure demonstrates the lengths a smuggler will go for their own financial gain,” said Jenifer De La O, CBP director of Field Operations in San Diego, in a news release.

Toucans are found throughout Central and South America, primarily in forests. According to Birdlife International, there are 50 species of toucan, and 11 of those species are globally threatened or near-threatened with extinction.

The two toucans are safe after being seized at the southern U.S. border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: