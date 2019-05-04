21 people transported to local hospitals after 737 skids off runway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue said 21 people were transported to local hospitals after a 737 went off the runway at NAS Jacksonville on Friday night.

Public Information Officer Tom Francis said all 21 people are in good condition.

Around 80 firefighters responded to the scene on Friday night.

The assistant fire chief told the CBS affiliate in Jacksonville 142 people were on board when the plane from Miami skidded off the runway.

He said 142 people were on board the Boeing 737, all of them are alive and were accounted for.

WJXT is reporting the 737 departed from Guantanamo Bay around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and attempted to land at NAS Jacksonville around 9:30 p.m.

Crews are working to control the jet fuel in the water, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

Mayor Curry said the White House called to help as the situation was developing.

