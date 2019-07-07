22-year-old suspect arrested after fatal DUI hit-and-run

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Saturday after an alleged a drunken driver hit the person and fled the scene.

Authorities say Terry Morales Aherman, 22, was driving north on John Young Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials are unsure where the pedestrian was at the time of the crash.

Aherman allegedly hit the pedestrian, then left the scene, troopers said.

Officials have not released the identity of the person hit as they wait for identity confirmation.

Overnight, Osceola deputies spotted Aherman and conducted a traffic stop.

There they arrested Aherman and charged him with DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Troopers believe that Aherman was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Aherman was booked into the Osceola County Jail and made his first court appearance Sunday.

The judge set his bond at $500 for driving under the influence and $10,000 for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

