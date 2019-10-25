24 more cars burglarized in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rash of car burglaries continues in Orange County, with more than 20 vehicles broken into overnight Thursday at five businesses.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 24 cars were burglarized from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the culprits forced entry into the vehicles at the following locations:

6101 Chancellor Drive ( Inktel Orlando)

Orlando) 7423 Southland Drive (Home Depot)

1700 Directors Row (Pepsi)

8801 Exchange Drive (Fresh Point)

2002 Directors Row (Central Moving & Storage)

Deputies said there's no known description of the assailants.

CAR BURGLARIES: We stopped by another business off Directors Row where workers got their cars broken into.



One Car owner told us an Apple Watch was stolen from inside the Accord @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/j36AgMsUuf — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 25, 2019

We were able to see shattered glass outside Home Depot from the car break-ins this morning. @OrangeCoSheriff say about 20 cars were hit from several businesses.



Pepsi headquarters parking lot was targeted as well. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/eo8qC2I0bs — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 25, 2019

Earlier this week, more than 60 vehicles were burglarized at four separate locations in Orange County, about 6 miles away from the most recent break-ins. No arrests have been made.

