24 more cars burglarized in Orange County

Break-ins come day after more than 60 cars hit in county

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rash of car burglaries continues in Orange County, with more than 20 vehicles broken into overnight Thursday at five businesses.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 24 cars were burglarized from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the culprits forced entry into the vehicles at the following locations:

  • 6101 Chancellor Drive (Inktel Orlando) 
  • 7423 Southland Drive (Home Depot) 
  • 1700 Directors Row (Pepsi) 
  • 8801 Exchange Drive (Fresh Point) 
  • 2002 Directors Row (Central Moving & Storage)

Deputies said there's no known description of the assailants.

Earlier this week, more than 60 vehicles were burglarized at four separate locations in Orange County, about 6 miles away from the most recent break-ins. No arrests have been made.

