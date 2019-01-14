24-year-old Sumter County man dies in rollover ATV crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man died in a rollover ATV crash in Sumter County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Marvin Lee Curl Jr., 43, was driving on County Road 546 at about 8:52 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his Polaris ATV, which then rotated and overturned.

Curl and 24-year-old Austin Cordell Craig, both of Bushnell, were ejected from the vehicle, the report said. They were not wearing helmets.

Craig died at Leesburg Regional Hospital. Curl is being treated for serious injuries at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

