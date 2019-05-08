WATCH LIVE: 40-acre brush fire reported in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire in Orange County quickly grew from 25 acres to 40 acres Wednesday afternoon near State Road 520 and State Road 528, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Officials described the fire as fast-moving. Around 3:15 p.m., it was 25 acres in size then grew to 40 acres about an hour later.

It has been named Vader Fire. By 4:15 p.m., it was 70 percent contained.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed heavy smoke in the area.

Brevard County Fire Rescue is also assisting. No structures are threatened.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

