25-year-old man identified as shooting victim found on Rio Grande Avenue

Deputies are seeking information about the slaying of Jared James, 25. Tipsters could receive up to $5,000 for information.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest and killed last week in Orange County has been identified, deputies said.

The shooting was reported on Oct. 3 at 10:15 p.m. on Rio Grande Avenue at Americana Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies identified the victim on Thursday as 25-year-old Jared James.

James was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, deputies said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said the case is an active homicide investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that could help their investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.