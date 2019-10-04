2nd body found in Seminole County lake

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two bodies have been pulled from a Seminole County lake, according to deputies.

The bodies, identified by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office as two men, were found Thursday and Friday in Border Lake, south of State Road 436 near Piedmont Wekiwa Road.

The victims' names have not been released.

Deputies said Thursday they had reason to believe the men were fishing and entered the water.

It's possible the pair arrived at the lake Wednesday, officials said. The Sheriff's Office said a caller told dispatch a vehicle had been parked by the lake for a few days.

Diana Holland, who lives in the area, said she had seen a Chevrolet parked on the edge of Border Lake since last Thursday.

"We didn't see anybody fishing, but we saw the truck," Holland said. "They usually don't allow fishing."

Holland said the office building nearby trespasses anyone who uses the lake.

"We see boats and little canoes and boats down in there, but they aren't there for very long. They are usually there for a couple hours and then they are gone," said Holland.

