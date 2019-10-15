3 areas being monitored in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may be able to leave the umbrella at home on this sunshine-filled Tuesday, but rain chances are set to return soon enough.

Orlando-area forecast

The large ridge of high pressure responsible for the fair conditions to start the week will begin moving out as low-level winds veer slightly from the south, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos. Despite some increase in moisture, the air will remain stable to support only a slight chance of rain Tuesday.

Like many "fall" days in Florida, it will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The red flag will be flying across Central Florida-area beaches, as a high risk of rip currents remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

"Especially in these types of hazardous conditions, you should always be swimming near a lifeguard," Campos said.

A developing surface low north of the state early Wednesday will move off the coast late Wednesday, dragging a weak front near north Florida late Wednesday night. Increasing instability associated with this feature will bring a better chance of rain across northern zones by the afternoon, with a storm or two possible. The further south it moves across the area, the less widespread rain is expected to be.

On Wednesday, there will be a 40-50% chance for rain in northern zones and a 20-30% for the far southern counties, according to Campos.

The weak front will settle across the southern peninsula late in the week, with moisture lingering through the rest of the week and into the weekend, Campos said.

Considerable cloud cover should keep temperatures ranging near to slightly below normal, in the mid- to lower 80s.

Pinpointing the tropics

If you haven't checked out what's happening in the tropics lately, here's your reminder that it is, in fact, still hurricane season.

News 6 meteorologists are monitoring three areas in the tropics, with two of them only having a slight chance of development over the next few days.

First area of concern: An area of low pressure near Central America has a 30% chance of development, and, as of now, seems as though it will continue onshore and possibly emerge over the Bay of Campeche and turn northward toward the Gulf Coast, according to Campos. By that time, conditions could become a little more favorable for some development.

Second area: A tropical wave located about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands is not expected to develop much, as conditions look to be more hostile the closer it gets to the Caribbean Islands. For this reason, it has a slight 10% chance of development in the next five days.

TD 15: The third area of concern is Tropical Depression 15, which currently has 35-mph wind speeds. Right now, the system is about 200 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. The forecast calls for it to become our next named storm, Nestor, later Tuesday as it veers north into the open waters of the Atlantic.

None of the systems are expected to impact Central Florida, Campos said.

After Nestor, the next three named storms will be called Olga, Pablo and Rebekah.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

