3 arrested after police investigate 'nuisance house' again

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Officials with a special investigations unit and a SWAT team were among the authorities to serve a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Tropic Road in Melbourne.

The investigation began in March, when police received information suggesting that there were illegal drug sales going on at the house.

Nine people were detained when police showed up at the home. Authorities found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and other unidentified substances.

This marked the second search warrant to be served on this so-called “nuisance home,” police said.

Officers listed three names of those who now face charges, including Shane Colin Glenn, Kenneth Rossi and Louise Abbate-Lloyd.

Further counts may be pending.

More charges may follow as this investigation wraps up.

