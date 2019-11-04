3 arrested in 76-year-old Marion County man's murder; deputies seek additional suspect

Christopher Sesler, 23, and Chase Freeman, 21 are charged with first-degree murder. David Dillberg, 21, not pictured, is also charged with first-degree murder.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Three men were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old man found slain in his home in July, and Marion County sheriff's detectives said they believe a fourth suspect may be involved.

Richard Peters, 76, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds July 26 in his Summerfield home. Three days prior Peters had reported a burglary at his home, and David Dillberg was thought to be a suspect in that incident, according to the arrest reports.



Investigators said on the night Peters was killed, the exterior lights outside his home were disabled and deputies found his sliding glass door broken, along with several drops of blood, according to the arrest reports.

A neighbor's security surveillance cameras captured four people running through Peters' backyard the night of July 25 and then begin disabling the exterior lights around the home. In the video, investigators said they could hear glass breaking and then rapid succession of possible gunfire.

Deputies reviewed Dillberg's social media, which showed he was setting up a "job" or "mission" hours before the surveillance video was recorded and was asking for help, indicating there would be drugs, weapons and other items of value.

In another message on social media, Dillberg indicated there was a gunfight and some "bad expletive" happened.

On Oct. 30, the state attorney's office charged Dillberg, and two associates, Christopher Sesler, 22, and Chase Freeman, 21, with first-degree murder.

Detectives say the neighbor's security video indicated there may be a fourth suspect, who has not been identified. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Travis O'Cull at 352‐369-6805 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352‐368‐STOP.

