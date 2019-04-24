3 cars stolen from Merritt Island Lincoln dealership

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that, on a major road in Merritt Island lined with car dealerships, crooks struck fast and got away with three vehicles.



Deputies said that, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, multiple thieves crashed through a gate of Island Lincoln on State Road 520 during their escape.



Deputies believed the car burglars jumped a fence, smashed the windows of a few Lincolns and were able to get them started and drive them away.



"Three other vehicles had been stolen from the business and probably about six or so had been damaged in some form," Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said.



Hours after the theft occurred, shattered glass and car keys could be seen on the ground of the lot.



The thefts were not discovered until a paper deliverer arrived at the dealershio.



"They're there for as short amount of time as possible to get what they need and get out," Goodyear said, describing how car thieves typically operate.



Deputies said they're checking to see if the thieves were captured on surveillance video.



Investigators are also calling other law enforcement agencies in Central Florida to check if other car thefts might be connected to these.



"It could be somebody wanting to move a vehicle that's an expensive vehicle or it could be somebody that just wants to ride around in one. That's what the investigators are trying to determine," Goodyear said.



Anyone who has any information about what happened at the dealership is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

