3 Florida children found in freezer died of asphyxiation, deputies say

Three children in Florida who were playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer outside their home and died after the lid closed and they were unable to get out, authorities said.

LIVE OAK, Fla. - Autopsies showed three young children died of accidental asphyxiation when they became trapped in an unplugged, chest-style freezer in their yard in north Florida.

Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said there were no signs of trauma on the children, ages 1, 4 and 6. Their bodies were found Sunday at a home outside Live Oak after they went missing while playing outside.

The Gainesville Sun reports two families lived at the home -- a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, and the grandmother of the other two children.

St. John said the mother went inside while the children were playing on a trampoline. When she returned, they were gone. The children weren't breathing when they were found inside the freezer, which had a latch keeping them from opening it.

