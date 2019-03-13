3 dead after crash in Poinciana

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after a crash in Poinciana.

Investigators said one of the cars caught on fire.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Bell Tower Crossing East.

The roadways in the area are closed at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

There is no word at this time of what caused the crash.

News 6 will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.