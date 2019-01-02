3 decomposed bodies, 3 dead dogs found in Florida home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Three decomposed bodies and three dead dogs were found in a Florida home overnight Tuesday when detectives served a search warrant, police said.

The bodies were discovered at a home in the 1900 block of Juanita Way in Tarpon Springs.

According to Tarpon Springs police, the bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition.

"Based on evidence discovered inside of the location, this is a triple homicide," police said in a statement. "We believe this incident to not be a random act and believe that the suspect(s) were known to the victims."

The Pinellas/Pasco Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the manners and causes of death.

The names of the victims have not been released.

