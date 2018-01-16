3 deputies, police officer shot in South Carolina

YORK, South Carolina - Four law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina, where state police say a suspect was also wounded.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said York County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic call near York late Monday.

Deputies said the suspect was gone when officers arrived. A York police officer was shot and wounded during the search for him, officials said.

Berry said as officers searched some woods, three deputies were hit by a barrage of gunfire. He said the suspect also was wounded.

Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the wounded officers have been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not know their conditions.

SLED agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police participated in the search.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

