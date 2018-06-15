3 hospitalized in New Smyrna Beach after lightning strike

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were taken to a hospital in connection with a lightning strike that took place near the jetty, the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said Thursday evening.

The lightning strike happened on the edge of a boardwalk that sits right near the beach and the inlet, fire officials said.

A bystander performed CPR on one of the victims and saved that person, investigators said.

All the victims are alert and conscious, and at last check, were en route to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, according to the Fire Department.

The victims include a man in his 50s and a man and woman who appeared to be in their 30s, officials said.

