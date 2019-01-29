WATCH LIVE: 5 Houston police officers shot, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas. - Five Houston police officers were shot Monday afternoon, according to Houston police officials. The officers' conditions are unknown.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed on Twitter that several officers were shot in southeast Houston but did not provide information on their conditions. Houston police later tweeted that five officers were struck and transported to three area hospitals.

News 6's sister station in Houston reports the officers were at a home serving a warrant when they were hit by gunfire following an encounter with a suspect.

"We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow," Acevedo tweeted.

Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

KPRC reports that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the suspected shooter is down.

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital, police said.

Here's the latest:

6:15 p.m.

Houston police say five officers have been struck in a shooting and have been taken to local hospitals.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down." Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

Turner was seen Monday evening entering one of the hospitals where the injured officers were taken.

Police say the officers were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

