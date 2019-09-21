3 injured, 1 shot after large fight at DeLand-area bar

DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fight at a DeLand-area bar that left one person with a gunshot wound to her leg.

According to officials a large fight was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday at Label Bar & Lounge.

By the time deputies and officers had arrived, the crowd had dispersed.

"Upon checking area hospitals, four young women between the ages of 17 and 19 were found to have sustained injuries in the altercation. None of their injuries were life-threatening. The victim who had a gunshot wound to her calf was up and able to walk around," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

