ORLANDO, Fla. - Three juveniles were struck by gunfire in a park at 3101 Willow Bend Boulevard Sunday evening, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said a caller reported that three people shot into the crowd and struck three juveniles.

Police said the victims were taken to an area hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.

