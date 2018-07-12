3 juveniles struck by vehicle in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Three juveniles were injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Apopka, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the intersection at South Thompson Road and East First Street.

Officials said one juvenile was taken as a trauma alert to a pediatric trauma hospital and another juvenile was taken to a local hospital.

The third juvenile was being checked by medics, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was not at fault, remained at the scene and is cooperating with officials, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Orange County Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Officials said no charges are pending.

It was originally reported by authorities that an adult and a child were injured. This story has since been updated.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.