Kittens found in abandoned trash bag near Florida road

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Three kittens were discovered inside an abandoned trash bag on the side of a South Florida expressway Tuesday, and Miami Gardens police officers are working hard to find homes for the felines.

Officers went to Palmetto Expressway after receiving an anonymous call regarding a suspicious black bag, the Miami Garden Police Department said on its Facebook page.

When officers went to inspect the bag, they found it to be moving and heard the cry of kittens inside.

News 6 sister station WPLG Local 10 reported that a good Samaritan asked to take one of the kittens. The other two kittens -- one male and one female -- were brought back to the station Wednesday and were handed over to the department's victim advocate, Karen Brent.

"They are going to get checked out because we don’t know if the bag was tossed on the side of the road. If there are any injuries," Brent said. "But to put them in there like they are trash and leave them on the side of the road. Someone could have run over them."

The department hopes for an animal rescue agency to help find a single forever home for the kittens, which are less than two months old.

