3 men arrested in connection with Titusville shooting that injured 2, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Three men have been arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Titusville that injured two people, according to officials from the Titusville Police Department.

Jason Kelly Stewart, 24; Frank Hardy Jr., 31; and Bradley Armando Ravelo, 25, were arrested Friday. All are charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault. Hardy is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers said they learned of possible shots fired just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Tree Lane in the Emerald Place apartment complex. Titusville Deputy Police Chief Todd Hutchison said officers then could not locate anyone either affected by or suspected of carrying out the shooting.

A short time later, two apparent victims who said they had been shot on Tree Lane showed up at Parrish Medical Center. Those victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Hutchison said the shooting might have been the result of an ongoing dispute.

Hardy and Ravelo are being held in the Brevard County Jail, while Stewart is being held in the Volusia County Jail. All three are not eligible for bond.

