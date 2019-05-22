3 new Skittles flavors coming this summer, including Freeze Pop

Skittles is mixing it up this summer with three new flavors.

Each new flavor is very different from the other and will be released exclusively to different locations.

Breaking away from the original flavors of strawberry, orange, lemon, green apple and grape, the new packs are Skittles Imposters, Skittles Freeze Pop and Skittles Sour Wild Berry.

According to Mars, the company that makes Skittles, the flavors can be described as:

Skittles Imposters will keep you guessing all summer! Each pack has fruity candies with inside flavors that don’t necessarily match the outside color: Alter Ego Orange, Cryptic Citrus, Sneaky Strawberry, Undercover Apple, and Raspberry Ruse. They will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

Skittles Freeze Pop will cool you down with summer fun in a bag! Each Skittles Freeze Pop pack has fruity flavors you’d typically find in freeze pops and other frozen treats, including blue raspberry, lemon, grape, orange and strawberry. They will be sold exclusively at Dollar General.

Skittles Sour Wild Berry is made to celebrate the sour side, and these packs cannot be tamed. These sour delights come in a mix of our strawberry, sour berry punch, sour wild cherry, sour melon berry and sour raspberry. They will be sold exclusively at Dollar General.

So, which pack will you try first?



