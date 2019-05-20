3 shot at The Wet Spot bar in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Three people were shot Sunday afternoon at The Wet Spot in Palm Bay, police said.

The shooting was reported at the tavern's back outdoor patio area around 3 p.m. on U.S. 1, just south of Robert J. Conlan Boulevard.

All three victims suffered serious injuries, and two of them were taken to the trauma unit at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Palm Bay Police Lt. Mike Bandish said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at a memorial that was being held for a woman who had committed suicide.

"We're talking to the witnesses. We've got officers talking to the victims. And we're figuring out what we've got, and what the motive was. And then we'll go from there," Bandish told Florida Today.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 321-952-3456.

