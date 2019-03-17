3 people shot in east Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in east Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a 42-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were shot at 1:41 a.m. at 498 S. Alafaya Trail.

The victims were taken to Florida Hospital East in private vehicles, then transported by ground and air to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, a news release said.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.