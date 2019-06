ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Orange County at the corner of Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a vehicle struck three pedestrians, one of which was a child who died from the incident. Another victim is an man who is in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

