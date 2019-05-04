3 previous incidents where planes ended up in water in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Twenty-one people were transported to local hospitals after a 737 went off the runway at NAS Jacksonville on Friday night, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

The plane ended up in the St. Johns River.

The past year we have reported on stories of planes ending up in water in Florida:

Plane from Kissimmee crashes in water near St. Augustine Inlet

A single-engine plane that took off from Kissimmee with two people on board crashed in the water near Ponte Vedra Beach on Dec. 20 2018 , according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Piper PA-46 aircraft went down around 9:45 a.m., the FAA said.

Officials with the Kissimmee Gateway Airport said it took off around 8:23 a.m.

Small plane crashes in ocean off Daytona Beach, pilot pulled from wreckage

One person was safely rescued after a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Daytona Beach near the Dunlawton Bridge on Oct. 16, 2018.

Small plane crashes into water at Merritt Island Airport

Rescue crews responded to the Merritt Island Airport after a small plane crashed into the water on March 2, 2019, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Crews responded to 900 Airport Road after the plane went down.

Rescue crews were bringing at least one occupant to shore by boat, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.