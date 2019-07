ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching for three intruders in connection with a home invasion.

The robbery happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hernandes Drive in Orlando.

Deputies said the intruders broke into the home and demanded cash before running away. It's not known if they got into a vehicle, deputies said.

No one was injured.

No other details have been released.



