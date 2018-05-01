3 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting, Orlando police say

Chase Dixon, right, and Oscar Chambers, left, are charged with accessory after the fact.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man who was found dead near downtown Orlando last month, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, Precious Mae Holmes, 20, and Oscar Chambers, 30, were taken into custody recently on several charges. Police have not released details on how they believe the trio was involved in 29-year-old Albert Hanks' death.

Authorities said Hanks was found collapsed around 2:35 a.m. on April 15 near the 200 block of Terry Avenue. He was later pronounced dead.

Jail records show that Dixon and Chambers are both charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Chambers is also charged with criminal use of personal identification information and driving with a suspended license. Holmes was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and making false reports to law enforcement.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.