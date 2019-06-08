3 uninjured after airplane crashes at Kissimmee airport

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A small aircraft crashed Saturday at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport, officials said.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. after the pilot performed a touch-and-go maneuver, which is common when learning to fly an aircraft.

It involves landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a complete stop.

According to officials the plane came to a stop on Runway 15 with three people on board.

The instructor and two students on board were uninjured after the crash.

The airport remains open and operational at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

