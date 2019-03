SANFORD, Fla. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash Friday evening at White Cedar Road and State Road 46, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the crash involved two motorcycles and a car.

Traffic along eastbound State Road 46 was being diverted at Central Park Drive, police said. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes and to expect delays.

Police said the road would be diverted for three to four hours.

Information was not given regarding any injuries or what led up to the crash.

