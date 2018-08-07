3-year-old boy drowns in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Sterling Drive and found 3-year-old Josiah Gonzalez. The boy was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Deputies did not provide information about where exactly the drowning occurred or who was with the boy at the time of the incident.

