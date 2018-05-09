3-year-old girl dies after mother's vehicle rolls over her, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl died after her mother's vehicle somehow shifted from park to neutral and rolled backward onto her outside of the family's home, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police said the victim's mother had just gotten home from the grocery store around 9:40 p.m. with her infant, 7-year-old, 5-year-old and 3-year-old children. She left the three older children in the vehicle parked outside their home on East Rose Lane while she brought the infant inside, a news release said.

While the woman was inside, 3-year-old Dameara Harrison got out of the vehicle and walked behind it, the report said. The vehicle somehow shifted into neutral and rolled backward on top of the child, according to authorities.

Dameara was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.