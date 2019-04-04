30 pounds of marijuana seized in Apopka drug bust

The Apopka Police Department said more than 30 pounds of marijuana were seized in a drug bust on Ocoee Apopka Road.

Police said they were responding to a report of a stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz.

Investigators said when officers got to the scene they smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the house.

Officers said when Mary Aileen Rezende opened the door the odor of marijuana coming out of the house was more apparent.

Authorties said the officers saw dozens of clear plastic bags containing marijuana inside an opened safe.

More than 10 pounds of marijuana were found in the dining room, according to police.

A loaded handgun and a loaded rifle were also found in the house, according to investigators.

Police said officers also found marijuana cigarettes, vape pens and marijuana brownies.

Investigators said in total, at least 30 pounds of marijuana were found.

Authorities said a total of seven guns were found at the house.

Rezende was transported to the Orange County Jail.

