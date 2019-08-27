32-year-old man dies in wrong-way Marion County crash

In July 2015, New Jersey man Dario Guitierrez-Diaz called 911 and reported a fake car crash because he wanted a ride home, police said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing into two vehicles while driving the wrong way Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 5:55 a.m. on Southwest State Road 200.

Ryan McCallops was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane, hit the left side of a GMC Yukon and then the front of a Ford F-150, according to a crash report.

The Yukon and the truck both overturned as a result of the crash, troopers said.

McCallops died at the scene of the crash. The 32-year-old woman driving the Yukon suffered minor injuries. The 19-year-old truck driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, records show. His 29-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

