33-year-old man killed in Auburndale, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man showed up at an area hospital suffering from a fatal injury on Sunday, according to the Auburndale Police Department.

Police said the crime happened at the victim's home on Bridgers Avenue early Sunday morning. The victim, 33-year-old Cecil Garrett Campbell, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health around 3:38 a.m. and died as a result of his injury, a news release said.

Information on how Campbell was injured has not been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Harry Anderson at 863-837-5151.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.