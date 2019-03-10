33-year-old man killed in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old man was killed Sunday morning during a shooting in Orange County, according to officials from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they were called to the 2000 block of Ludlow Lane at 8:32 a.m. and arrived to find Jamarr Howard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Howard was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

