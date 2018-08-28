4 abducted kids possibly headed to Florida with armed, dangerous man

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four abducted Ohio children are believed to be traveling to Florida with an armed, dangerous man.

Police in Lima, Ohio, issued an alert Tuesday for 13-year-old Damara Croley, 12-year-old Benjamin Croley, 9-year-old Patience Wilson and 8-year-old Damien Wilson.

Lima police said the children were abducted by their mother, Marianne L. Merritt, 40, who does not have custodial rights of the kids.

They are traveling with Merritt's boyfriend, Charles Perkins, 39, who has been abusive toward children and is likely armed and dangerous, police said. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

The group might be traveling in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager that has a white passenger door and Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Lima police released the following descriptions of the children and adults.

Damara Croley 13 YO. White Female. 11/08/2004. 5’03 / 180 pounds. Brown hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley 12 YO. White Male. 01/30/2006. 5’01”/ 120 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson 9 YO. White female. 03/05/2009. 4’05” / 80 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson 8 YO. White Male. 04/16/2010. 4’05”/ 111 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Marianne Merritt. White Female 01/16/1978. 5’05” / 210 pounds red hair green eyes.

Charles Perkins. White male. 09/05/1978. 5’05” / 164 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes.

